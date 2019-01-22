Nmcn starts £18m Nottingham student halls

Artist’s impression of Talbot Street student accommodation

Nmcn (formerly North Midland Construction) has been awarded the demolition, construction and delivery of the facility, which will provide lodgings for 331 students

Work has now started on the site of former school buildings and a car dealership on Nottingham’s Talbot Street.

Completion is scheduled for April 2020.

Nmcn was selected by developer RedOak on the back of its delivery of projects such as the current Assay Lofts development in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter and a trio of student developments in Sheffield worth £58m.

Nmcn operations director Nick Banks said: "We have a strong track record in the residential sector and this distinctive new development adds to our growing student accommodation portfolio.”

Ria Lohse, senior architect at Franklin Ellis Architects and project lead on the design of the new scheme, said: “The Talbot Street scheme is one we are very passionate about as it is set in the Canning Circus conservation area, an important historic gateway into Nottingham and also our home base. This scheme will create a top-quality living environment for students, providing them with a cost-effective and stylish option in a fantastic area of the city, whilst also enhancing the local heritage of the area.”