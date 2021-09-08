NMCN targets telecoms growth

Gavin Davies

Gavin Davies joins NMCN from Clearcomm Group Ltd where he spent eight months as operations director.

His previous career in telecommunications and information technology has included roles with Comex 2000 and Fujitsu.

NMCN chief executive Lee Marks said of his new recruit: “His senior leadership experience in the industry will significantly contribute to our strategic plans as NMCN becomes one of the UK’s fastest-growing telecoms contractors”.

“Gavin takes a pivotal role as we support the government’s ambitions for nationwide coverage of ultrafast full fibre broadband by 2025 by bringing it to millions of homes and businesses across the UK.”

