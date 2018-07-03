Norfolk extends Tarmac's highways deal

Tarmac was awarded its original contract in Norfolk in April 2014 for an initial seven years, with the option of four extensions. Having delivered against key performance indicators, including health and safety, innovation, collaboration, service delivery and resident satisfaction, Tarmac has been awarded its first one-year extension, taking the contract to 2022.

The contract covers maintenance and resurfacing the county’s roads and pavements, as well as gully cleaning, grass cutting and bridge and structures maintenance.

Peter Hyde, director of Tarmac’s Highways Services business, said: “The award of this extension to our major highways contract with Norfolk County Council demonstrates the collaborative hard work and commitment of our colleagues both at Tarmac and Norfolk to delivering a first-class service for the county’s road users.

“Over four years we’ve together delivered real innovation and improvements on the local road network, reflected in our excellent customer satisfaction scores, and we are proud to be continuing our successful partnership.”

Cllr Martin Wilby, chair of Norfolk County Council’s environment, development and transport committee, said: “We are understandably pleased that Tarmac have been able to achieve the performance targets specified in the contract. When the contract was established four years ago it included a series of measures and incentives, such as this automatic contract extension, to promote good performance. Norfolk County Council officers meet regularly with Tarmac to ensure targets are met and a successful service is delivered. This achievement is a testament to the collaborative working relationship that has been established and we look forward to this continuing in the future.”