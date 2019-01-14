North Ayrshire plans £10m regeneration of council estates

The council’s cabinet will meet tomorrow to consider the proposal, which has been drawn up following a successful pilot project in Bourtreehill, Irvine. If approved, the programme will see improvement works carried out across North Ayrshire.

A minimum of £10m would be invested in addressing a range of issues such as external appearance, parking provision, road and footpath condition, anti-social behaviour, fencing, landscaping and general grounds maintenance issues.

This trial saw the creation of more than 230 additional parking spaces and grounds maintenance improvements carried out to improve the amenity of the Bourtreehill area. The council said that tenant feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with residents welcoming the improvements.

This has led to a wider analysis of council estates across North Ayrshire, allowing the Council to prioritise regeneration projects.

Councillor Jim Montgomerie said: “This project shows how committed we are to ensuring our council tenants have the best possible quality of life. “Our recent Tenant Satisfaction Survey showed that the overwhelming majority of our tenants – 93 per cent – were satisfied with the council as a landlord with 92 per cent believing they get good value for money from their rent.

“But we are always striving to do even better and that’s why we are looking to invest at least £10m in the regeneration of our estates over the coming years. In the last year alone, we have spent about £25m into maintaining and improving existing housing stock and this new investment will help ensure our tenants can be proud of where they live.”

Among the first areas to be selected as part of the proposed estate-based regeneration programme are: Castlepark, Irvine (infrastructure improvements and grounds maintenance); Woodburn Road, Beith (fencing improvements); Highfield Street, Kilwinning (infrastructure improvements); Moorburn Road, Largs (fencing improvements); and Kilmahew Street, Ardrossan (infrastructure improvements). The investment programme will be refreshed annually to ensure that it remains up to date.