North Ayrshire unveils plans for Saltcoats site

Councillor Jim Montgomerie is keen to accelerate plans for sites such as Glebe Place

The plans will see 30 low-demand flats in Glebe Place demolished, with the potential for new council homes on the site. The current properties have had a high turnover of tenants in recent years.

It will be the latest regeneration project to be delivered as part of the council’s strategic housing investment plan, which includes a commitment to build 1,575 new homes across North Ayrshire.

As well as the regeneration proposals for Glebe Place, 44 new homes are planned for the former James Reid School site in Saltcoats, with a further 14 new properties currently under construction at Springvale in the town.

Councillor Jim Montgomerie, cabinet member for green new deal & sustainability, said the housing plans will help regenerate communities across North Ayrshire.

He said: “Our initial regeneration plans for Glebe Place were initially scheduled in our programme for 2026/27 but we saw an opportunity to accelerate the proposals as all properties are within our ownership and there is low demand for any vacancies that arise.

“The potential to utilise the vacant site for new social housing is being considered and will be investigated further after the tenants receive further details about our proposals. Currently, we believe approximately eight modern and energy-efficient homes could be built on the Glebe Place site, helping to breathe new life into the area.”

