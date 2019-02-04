North Lanarkshire highlights HS2 opportunities

The morning session of the event on Thursday 28 February at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall will focus on the UK government's plans to invest over £60bn in improvements to the east and west coast rail corridors to deliver three hour journey times between Scotland and London.

In the afternoon, there will be presentation from Talgo on its announcement that Longannet in Fife is the preferred location for a new rolling stock factory, should the company secure a significant UK contract. Talgo's new facility would potentially employ at least 1,000 people, occupying an area of 70,000+ square metres. Construction of the factory is expected to take 18 months, with additional jobs during the planning and construction phase.

Representatives from HS2 will explain how suppliers can place themselves in the best position to bid for and win work, and ensure they understand the key strategic goals and aspects required to be part of the HS2 supply chain.

Speakers include HS2 CEO Mark Thirston, supply chain manager Robin Lapish and Rail Alliance commercial director Martin Little. Scottish Enterprise director high value manufacturing & health Julia Brown and Bernard Harkin, from the Scottish Manufacturing Advisory Service, will also present.