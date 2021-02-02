North Lanarkshire housing project set to create 140 jobs

The housebuilders said that the project in Stepps, North Lanarkshire, would secure 63 direct construction jobs a year – including four apprenticeships - and would support a further 84 jobs in the supply chain and wider local economy.

Economic impact analysis commissioned by Barratt and Cala estimates the new development would cost £31m to build and generate an additional £34m of gross value added (GVA) over the four-year construction phase.

Barratt Homes West Scotland and Cala Homes (West) aim to construct 199 new homes, including 30 affordable homes, at Gateside Farm, Stepps, helping to address a local housing shortage. More than 670 people are currently waiting for social housing in the Stepps/Cardowan area of North Lanarkshire.

The Gateside Farm site, near the M80, was granted planning permission in principle for a residential development of up to 200 homes in July 2018 and is allocated for housing development in the North Lanarkshire Modified Proposed Local Development Plan.

The independent research on the project’s GVA and jobs that would be created was carried out on behalf of the two housebuilders by Stantec.

David Scott, managing director of Barratt Homes West Scotland, said: “As a North Lanarkshire-based business, I’m extremely proud of the proposals we’ve submitted for Stepps.

“If approved, Barratt will build 30 new affordable homes on the site in partnership with North Lanarkshire Council, providing families in need with high quality sustainable, energy efficient housing, and a more, settled, secure future.”

Jim McIntyre, managing director, Cala Homes (West), said: “At a time when the pandemic has inflicted untold damage on the economy, the proposals we’ve submitted with Barratt Homes offer a remarkable opportunity to secure new jobs locally and stimulate growth.

“Together, we have a strong track record of supporting the North Lanarkshire area with high quality developments and our proposals will ensure there is a wider variety of housing available to support the local community as needs change.”

