North Midland Construction rebrands as NMCN

Chief executive John Homer introduces the new branding

Chief executive John Homer said the change to a single name to be used throughout the group companies, including Nomenca, was made “to future-proof our legacy”.

John Homer said: “We’re bringing the technical expertise and innovation that flows throughout our business within one united identity. Our success is, and always has been, built from the strength and experience of our people. Together, we’re creating buildings and infrastructure used by millions of people and for future generations to come.”

He added: “Our new branding is designed to future-proof our legacy and represents people being at the heart of the business, collaboration and sustainability and our progressiveness in people, quality and technology. We are in a robust industry position and the launch of the NMCN brand signals the start of a new growth era for us.”