North Midland taps up ex-offenders

North Midland Construction is training felons and recruiting them on their release from prison.

In a novel solution to the construction industry skills shortage, North Midland has created what it hopes will be a steady supply of trained recruits by setting up a training academy within HMP Randby, a category C prison in Nottingham.

Chairman Robert Moyle said: “We have a persistent number of vacancies of around one hundred. Close relationships have been forged and maintained with particular higher-educational establishments and also schools, and the recruitment and training of apprentices is going very well. However, we need to do more and become more diverse at the same time. It was becoming very apparent that we needed to develop another area of potential recruitment.”

He added: “The NM Academy at Ranby Prison is now up and running with the first cohort of 10 offenders completing the course. Six have been offered positions within the NM Group. The second cohort is now up and running. We see this collaboration as a massive opportunity for all three of the parties concerned.”