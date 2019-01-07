North West Construction Hub’s high value framework goes live

This is the third generation of the framework and it runs for a term of three years from January 2019, with an option to extend for a further year.

The framework is designed to speed procurement of contractors for public sector bodies in Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Lancashire, Cheshire and Cumbria

The North West Construction Hub (NWCH) high value framework is divided into three bands according to the value of works to be procured. The winning contractors in each band are:

Lot 1: £8m – £15m

Bowmer & Kirkland

Conlon Construction

Eric Wright Construction

ISG Construction

John Graham Construction

Kier Construction

Laing O’Rourke

Seddon Construction

Wates Construction

Lot 2: £15m – £35m

Balfour Beatty Construction

Bouygues UK

Bowmer & Kirkland

Eric Wright Construction

ISG Construction

John Graham Construction

Kier Construction

Seddon Construction

Vinci Construction UK

Lot 3 £35m+

Balfour Beatty Construction

BAM Construction

Bouygues UK

John Graham Construction

Kier Construction

Vinci Construction UK

Wates Construction

NWCH framework lead Joanna Chomeniuk said “Feedback from the assessors was that the calibre of tender responses was excellent, and it is very exciting to see some new names join our existing partners. We are very much looking forward to working with everyone to make this new framework even more of a success than previously. There are already some interesting projects lined up with clients who have been eagerly awaiting this announcement.”

Conlon commercial director Darren Lee said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been selected for the high value framework. As a northwest regional contractor we have completed 24 NWCH projects to date, on both the low and medium frameworks over the past 6 years. We are looking forward to our first high value project and the opportunity to promote the continuing success of this collaborative framework.”

ISG framework director Neil Walker said: “As a framework partner on the North West Construction Hub’s medium value framework since 2010, we are delighted to see both a continuation and expansion of this partnership by securing places on two lots across the high value framework. The significance of the North West Construction Hub in delivering the vital infrastructure that supports our communities cannot be underestimated. As a forum for sharing best practice and innovation, fostering strong collaboration and focusing on driving efficiencies throughout the build process, this framework is a stand-out performer and an exemplar of how public/private partnerships generate real value and deliver much-needed facilities in the shortest possible timeframe.”