Northacre appoints construction director

Robert Gibson

As Northacre’s construction director, Robert Gibson will be managing the construction of the developer’s glamour projects at No1 Palace Street and The Broadway, both in Westminster.

No1 Palace Street, a Grade II listed building opposite Buckingham Palace, is being redeveloped with 72 apartments. Contractor Balfour Beatty is set to finish the £130m project towards the end of 2020.

The Broadway is a £400m residential-led redevelopment of the former New Scotland Yard site next to St James Park tube station. Contractor Multiplex is expected to complete by the end of 2021.

Robert Gibson joins Northacre after 18 months with Bouygues UK. He was previously head of planning and programming at Berkeley Group for three years.

“I have always viewed Northacre as a true world-class developer on both heritage revival and new build projects,” he said. Their approach to delivering outstanding projects on challenging sites is second to none and I look forward to working on No1 Palace Street and The Broadway.”

Northacre chief executive Niccolò Barattieri di San Pietro said: “Robert has spent over 30 years in the construction industry and brings extensive knowledge and expertise to both of our current projects. We’re delighted to have him on board as Northacre enters a milestone year with the completion of No1 Palace Street.”

