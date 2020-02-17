Northants tenders £80m construction framework

The framework is divided into two lots: lot 1 is for construction works valued between £50,000 and £300,000, covering smaller scale construction works, including repairs and renovation, refurbishment, alterations, demolition, temporary mobiles, small modular build, extensions and new build. The council is looking for a maximum of five contractors for this lot.

Lot 2 is for construction works valued between £300,000 and £1m, for such works as renovation, refurbishment, alterations, demolition, modular build, extensions and new build. The council is looking for a maximum of six contractors for this lot.

The framework runs for an initial two years with two 12-month options to extend, making the maximum contract term 48 months, with a total value of £80m.

Deadline for applications is 11th March 2020.

The procurement documents are available at: www.lgssprocurementportal.co.uk

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk