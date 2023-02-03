Northeast expansion for Morgan Sindall

Darren Wellington, James Garnett and Alex Isted

Morgan Sindall has taken space in Rotterdam House, a prominent city centre office development on Newcastle’s Quayside.

The new office will be a base for Morgan Sindall’s operations and projects across the northeast and Cumbria.

The new office will be headed by Alex Isted, who was announced last year as the contractor’s new regional director for the northeast.

Darren Wellington, formerly of Laing O’Rourke and Vinci, has been appointed senior pre-construction manager for the region.

James Garnett has been appointed operations director.

Alex Isted said: “Since my appointment there’s been a real sense of anticipation about opening our new Newcastle office. I’m thrilled that we’ve now opened the doors and also welcomed Darren to the team. Our leadership team will be completed upon arrival of an area commercial manager in March.”

