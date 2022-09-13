Notting Hill Genesis seeks heating contractors

Notting Hill Genesis has published notices for four contracts, worth up to £25m combined, for work on its housing estates that have community heat networks.

Two of the contracts are for maintenance and metering services; the other two are related to billing services.

Each of the contracts will run for five years, with the option of five more, and a contractor can apply for more than one of the contracts.

Notting Hill Genesis has 35 estates on heat networks, which are self-contained heating systems run from a single boiler room. On these estates it is the energy provider, which allows it to buy energy at wholesale prices and charge residents on a non-profit basis. It also means those on pre-payment meters do not pay a higher rate for energy than those who

pay by direct debit.

Some of these heat networks have undergone major works in recent months to improve their efficiency and reliability.

Elly Hoult, group director of assets and sustainability, said: “These are really important contracts for us and those who live on our estates with heat networks. It is always important to ensure these systems run as efficiently as possible – and even more so during the current cost of living crisis.

“We will work closely with the successful contractors throughout the term of the contract and meet regularly to share experiences and best practice both from our estates and the sector more widely. Being on heat networks should be a benefit to residents and our successful contractors will help ensure that remains the case.”

The procurement process is due to formally launch at the end of October, with the contract starting in summer 2023.

If you are an interested contractor and would like more information, contact Nicole Ward at nicole.ward@nhg.org.uk.

