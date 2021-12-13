Nottingham approves £30m student rooms

The building is designed by Brewster Bye Architects

The five- and six-storey scheme on Traffic Street in Nottingham will provide accommodation for 297 students.

The site is currently occupied by a parking area and two industrial units that will be demolished to make way for the development.

Planning Permission was secured by Urban Developments (York) Ltd’s Engage student brand.

The building is designed by Leeds-based Brewster Bye Architects to offer a mix of cluster apartments and studios, with amenities including study rooms, a communal lounge, gym, cinema, laundry facilities and cycle storage. Work on the scheme is expected to start in 2022.

The contractor has yet to be confirmed.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk