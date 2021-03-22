Nottingham approves £57m student flats development

Unite Students' Derby Road block in Nottingham

Unite Students has secured permission to build a 700-bed purpose-built student accommodation development on the site of a former car showroom on Derby Road in Nottingham.

The development, next to the University of Nottingham’s Jubilee Campus, is planned to open by September 2023, in time for the start of the 2023/24 academic year.

It will consist of 661 cluster flats with en-suite bathrooms and 39 studio apartments.

The development aims to be net-zero carbon once open, running on renewable electricity with solar panels installed on the roof and an all-electric heating system, including air-source heat pumps.

The complex will also provide a commercial building for external use. The total development costs will be £57m, Unite Students said.

