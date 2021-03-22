  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Mon March 22 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. Nottingham approves £57m student flats development

Nottingham approves £57m student flats development

13 hours Nottingham City Council has given planning permission for the construction of a £57m student residence.

Unite Students' Derby Road block in Nottingham
Unite Students' Derby Road block in Nottingham

Unite Students has secured permission to build a 700-bed purpose-built student accommodation development on the site of a former car showroom on Derby Road in Nottingham.

The development, next to the University of Nottingham’s Jubilee Campus, is planned to open by September 2023, in time for the start of the 2023/24 academic year.

It will consist of 661 cluster flats with en-suite bathrooms and 39 studio apartments.

The development aims to be net-zero carbon once open, running on  renewable electricity with solar panels installed on the roof and an all-electric heating system, including air-source heat pumps.

The complex will also provide a commercial building for external use. The total development costs will be £57m, Unite Students said.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »