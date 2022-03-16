Nottinghamshire prepares SME framework

Nottinghamshire County Council’s new Orchard School for SEN pupils in Newark, procured by Arc

Arc Property Services Partnership, a joint venture of Nottinghamshire County Council and public sector procurement agency Scape, are preparing a four-year construction framework that is expected to be worth £17m to the selected companies.

This will be the second generation of Arc’s general building framework. The first framework was used to procure £10m of building works.

Following a competitive tendering process taking place this summer, up to 33 contractors will secure a place on the new framework, delivering projects across Nottinghamshire County Council properties including County Hall, between 2023 and 2027.

Suppliers from across Nottinghamshire are invited to learn more about the framework and future opportunities at a market engagement event being held on 4th April in Nottingham. A pre-qualification questionnaire will be made available to bidders to express their interest in the framework in late April, with preferred bidders announced in December 2022. To register for the event, visit www.arc-partnership.co.uk.

