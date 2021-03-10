NRW names six for £65m framework

St Asaph flood risk management scheme [Middlebrook Media]

Companies chosen for Natural Resources Wales (NRW)’s £65m Next Generation framework will carry out work ranging from flood risk management to forest infrastructure works.

William Hughes and Jones Bros Ruthin will work across North Wales, and Walters UK and Alun Griffiths will work across South Wales as contractors.

Consulting engineers Arup and Binnies UK (formerly Black & Veatch) have been appointed to work Wales-wide.

Gavin Jones, NRW’s design consultancy framework manager, said: “The four year programme will focus on projects that will help to reduce flood risk to homes from rivers and the sea, adapting our assets to help mitigate the impacts of climate change, improving Welsh river habitats, keeping our reservoirs safe, supporting the Welsh timber sector, and improving access to and the use of our land.”

The framework has been produced in accordance with the principles of the Institution of Civil Engineers’ Project 13 initiative, adopting a collaborative approach with a small supply chain. All contracts will be NEC Target Price (Option C) to share risks. Work will be directly awarded under the framework on an alternating basis between partners, removing the timely and costly tender process.

