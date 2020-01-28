NZ plans transformation of construction sector

The Construction Sector Transformation Plan is intended to help with delivering the gains required to build the houses, schools, roads, rail and hospitals that the country has identified as being needed.

Minister for building and construction Jenny Salesa said: “The action plan launched today delivers on the government’s Construction Sector Accord promise in April to develop a tangible plan that ensures industry has the right skills, the right people, and the right internal coordination to lift its productivity and take advantage of the quarter of a trillion dollars of public and private construction work expected over the next five years.”

The Construction Sector Transformation Plan will see government and industry:

create a long-term workforce plan;

strengthen industry’s voice in training to shape the Reform of Vocational Education (RoVE), and through the new Workforce Development Councils;

drive cooperation through information sharing and education programmes to improve culture and performance;

promote simpler, shorter contracts that don’t overburden subcontractors in their dealings with bigger companies;

develop a mental health strategy and expanding Mates in Construction to support better mental health in the trades;

run diversity campaigns to encourage women and young people into construction.

“This plan is a blueprint for sorting out the construction sector’s long-term challenges around risk, overly complex contracts, skills development and much more,” said Salesa. “It’s a very significant step in the right direction.

“We’ll be working together with all the players to smooth out the boom and bust of the building cycle; address chronic skills shortages; reform New Zealand’s building consenting system; make procurement fairer; and improve mental health in the sector.

“We’ve done things like publish a list of all the Government’s big jobs coming up over the next 10 years to signal clearly to industry that there is a bright future for them and their workers.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk