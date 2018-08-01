O'Boyle starts Lincolnshire business park

Leafbridge project partners gather on site in North Hykeham

Stirlin Developments acquired the Leafbridge site in North Hykeham in 2013 with outline planning consent granted in 2017 on 22 acres, offering up to 300,000 sq ft of employment space.

O’Boyle Civil Engineering has now started site preparation works following application approval from North Kesteven District Council.

The first six acres of the development is expected to be available for occupancy by the end of 2019, with the full site completed over multiple building phases.

Paul Wheatley, senior project manager at Stirlin Developments, said: “We are really excited to see the hard work we have put in over the last few years start to come to fruition as our Leafbridge project moves into the implementation phase. Our vision for Leafbridge is to create a new place of enterprise in the city to support Lincolnshire’s growing economy and there’s no doubt the site has that potential.

“The next stage of the works will now begin, and over the next 12 to 18 months we are going to see the park’s landscape transformed, building on its inherent natural beauty. Working with our partners we will be constructing a diverse range of buildings of astounding design that will help create a business community with a sense of pride of place.

“We’re currently in talks with a number of businesses interested in taking space on the site which, long-term will develop a community comprising of vibrant and innovative office and industrial users who value the opportunity to occupy modern premises within a green environment.”

Other companies involved with the project include Roberts Architects, Globe Consulting, Steve Gilman Design, Lumax Engineering, Lucas Machinery, Aeroscape, Minster Surfacing, Delta-Simons and Pygott & Crone.

Rob O’Boyle, director at O’Boyle Civil Engineering, said: “We’re very proud to be involved in this exciting project with Stirlin Developments. The Leafbridge development will add greatly to the regeneration of this area of the city, providing superb business facilities in a unique natural setting.”