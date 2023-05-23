OCU completes Northavon deal

Northavon provides M&E services to the water industry

The acquisition was announced last month but was subject to regulatory clearance, which has now been received.

Northavon Group includes Northavon Water Services Limited, Hydrovein Limited, and Multivein Limited. Its work includes mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and civils design, construction and installation of clean and wastewater treatment facilities and sewage pumping stations, together with maintenance services, highways and developer services works. Clients include South West Water, Thames Water, Welsh Water, local authorities and housing developers.

Established in 2016 by brothers Mark and David Matthews, Northavon has a workforce of over 350 employees and contractors and delivered revenues of approximately £50m in the year to 31st October 2022.

OCU, formerly O’Conner Utilities, is a Stockport-based energy and utilities specialist, that operates within regulated and non-regulated infrastructure markets, including electricity, power, rail, water, and telecoms. The acquisition marks OCU’s sixth and largest acquisition since it was itself acquired by private equity firm Triton Partners from brothers Tim and Tom O’Connor last year.

Northavon Group managing director Mike Clancy said: “On behalf of everyone at Northavon, we are excited by what the future holds as part of the OCU family. I look forward to merging our specialisms, sharing learnings, and using our joint expertise to solve challenges facing the industry.”

Mark and David Matthews, founders of Northavon, added: “The growth and transformation of the Northavon business represents many years of hard work and commitment by a dedicated and hardworking team, and it will be a bittersweet moment as we say goodbye to many friends amongst our colleagues, suppliers, and customers. We wish everyone good luck and future success.”

OCU chief executive Michael Hughes said: “Completing this acquisition is a milestone moment for us, and a significant step in our long-term growth strategy to expand our services within the water and wastewater sector.

“Since beginning initial conversations with Northavon it has been evident that we share a similar vision and understanding, with the acquisition enabling us to scale and help many more clients.

“To get this deal across the line is a great achievement and testament to our dedicated workforce. We look forward to working with Mike, the wider Northavon team, and their clients.”

The deal with Northavon follows the acquisitions of Modus, a London-based multi-utility specialist, InICT, a Leeds-based fibre-optic specialist, Opals, a regional multi utilities hub, Andrews Associates, a Surrey-based power systems design and engineering service, and FKS, a Wigan-based telecom installation service.

As part of the acquisition arrangements, Northavon will become known as OCU Northavon.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk