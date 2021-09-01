Offshore wind firm expands into Netherlands

In the 10 years since its inception in Dublin, GDG has been providing services to the international offshore wind market from offices throughout the UK and Ireland. It has worked extensively in the North Sea and the Baltic Sea but had identified advantages to being located close to GDG clients and projects. The company said that the Netherlands office is a commitment to supporting the European offshore wind markets with increased scale and scope of services in the years ahead.

The local GDG team in the Netherlands is headed by principals David Donaghy and Stefan Buykx, bringing together over 40 years of relevant industry experience in the offshore wind sector. The local Dutch team has core expertise in survey management, geotechnics and foundation design; the aim is to work for contractors, developers and key stakeholders. GDG is targeting an expansion in headcount over the coming months, creating over a dozen new local jobs in the Netherlands.

The Dutch office is located in the World Trade Center, next to the central station in Utrecht.

GDG’s managing director Paul Doherty said: “Our clients anticipate continuing development of offshore wind capacity in Europe in the coming years. GDG staff have been involved in many front-end offshore wind projects in the North Sea, Baltic Sea and Irish Sea, and we look forward to solving new challenges. in survey management, advanced ground modelling, and concept and detailed design of both fixed and floating wind foundations. We see that providing these services from offices in different regions makes GDG both accessible for customers and attractive for our employees.”

