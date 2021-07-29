Offsite manufacturing to be used for Newport housing scheme

  1. Instagram
Fri July 30 2021

23 hours Castleoak’s offsite manufacturing facility will be used to produce 39 homes in Newport under a partnership with housing association Pobl.

The two Wales-based organisations are partnering to develop the homes, which are supported by Welsh government funding.

Castleoak, a developer that specialises in later living and social housing, has partnered with Pobl, a not-for-profit housing organisation, to build 20 two-bed and 19 three-bed homes. The project will redevelop a one-hectare site that was formerly home to the Ladyhill Day Centre and Seven Stiles pub at Always in Newport.

The timber frames for the homes will be prefabricated at Castleoak’s offsite manufacturing facility in Ebbw Vale, including pre-fitted windows and insulation. They are designed to incorporate specialist mechanical and electric systems and smart water cylinders, with the aim of maximising energy efficiency. The homes will also have roof solar panels and storage batteries, further minimising the lifetime carbon footprint and energy costs. Once created, they will be assembled at the site by Castleoak’s construction team.

Castleoak has specialised in later living, including housing-with-care and care homes, for almost 35 years. This will be the firm’s first-ever affordable housing project where it is the construction partner as well as offsite manufacturing partner.

The project is partly funded by the Welsh government’s £155m Innovative Housing Programme, which seeks to use modern methods of construction to bring low-carbon affordable homes to Wales.
Andrew Duggan, managing director of offsite manufacturing at Castleoak, said: “Our homes can help us live happier and more fulfilling lives. Increasingly that means buildings which can give us good conscience and reduce the pull on our purse-strings through lower energy costs. That’s what we’re going to bring to Alway.

“It’s fantastic to be working with Pobl to bring truly low-carbon, affordable homes to people in Newport, not just through the fabric of the buildings, but also through innovative energy solutions which will help to keep costs low for future residents.”

