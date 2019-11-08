Offsite Solutions takes over its base frame supplier

Taylor & Kilduff managing director Stuart Taylor (left) with Richard Tonkinson, executive director of Offsite Solutions

Offsite Solutions took over Taylor & Kilduff back in June but has only now gone public on the deal. Both companies are based in the Taunton area of Somerset.

Taylor & Kilduff was founded in 1980 to manufacture steel-framed agricultural buildings, metal gates, balconies and staircases. The business then expanded into subcontracting, providing a fabrication resource for industrial buildings and structural components such as mezzanine floors.

The company has a long history of supplied steel base frames to Offsite Solutions for 15 years. It fabricates around 10,000 units a year for all types and variations of Offsite Solutions’ steel-framed bathroom pods, as well as other steel components and prototype products.

Offsite Solutions is owned and managed by the Tonkinson family. Executive director Richard Tonkinson said: “This acquisition marks the start of an exciting new chapter in our growth. Taylor & Kilduff is a fantastic business, located less than two miles from our headquarters and bathroom pod manufacturing centre in Highbridge. By bringing the manufacture of base frames for our steel-framed pods in-house, we will benefit from complete security of supply. Their team will also increase our skillset and leverage significant expertise in steel fabrication to help us meet our ambitious growth strategy. This will be particularly valuable to accelerate the development and prototyping of new products.”

“Going forward, our intention is to retain the highly skilled Taylor & Kilduff fabrication team whilst centralising the administrative functions of both companies. The business will focus on the manufacture of base frames for our bathroom pods, as well as continuing to fabricate steel products, such as mezzanine floors and staircases for other customers.”

Offsite Solutions bought Taylor & Kilduff from its 66-year-old managing director, Stuart Taylor. The price was not disclosed.

Mr Taylor said: “We are very proud of our achievements over the last four decades. Offsite Solutions has been a key customer for well over 15 years. We have always aimed to provide a rapid, flexible, seamless and reliable service to all our customers. Fast turn-around and the delivery of high-quality base frames on time are particularly key for the scheduling of pod production.

“There is a great synergy between both business and we are in no doubt that the acquisition will further strengthen Offsite Solutions’ ability and capacity to meet the growing demand for its premium quality bathroom pods.”

