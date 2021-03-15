Ogilvie begins work on ‘gold standard’ Aberdeen council homes

The properties in the Auchmill area of Aberdeen near Bucksburn are for between two and eight people and include wheelchair-friendly homes. They are part of the 2,000 new council houses being built by Aberdeen City Council.

Ogilvie is main contractor for the homes at Auchmill, which have been designed to an industry-recognised ‘gold standard’ level of energy efficiency throughout. The design specification for the gold standard requires energy efficient technologies that make homes greener and cheaper to run, enhanced sound transference, and increased natural light.

The project also incorporates low-maintenance external amenity spaces as well as the creation of a new ramp to the A96 to provide safer access and support more walking, cycling and wheeling.

Councillor Jenny Laing, Aberdeen City Council’s co-leader, said: “I am delighted to see that work has started at Auchmill and it will be good to watch the build progress in the coming months.

“This is the biggest housing programme in Aberdeen for more than 50 years and is providing high quality homes of differing sizes suitable for a range of tenants in community settings around the city.

“These new homes will not only be energy efficient but also low maintenance and built to an extremely high quality in the industry-recognised gold standard.”

Aberdeen City Council Co-Leader Councillor Douglas Lumsden said: “It is fantastic to see the start of the work at Auchmill as part of our plan to build 2,000 new council houses in Aberdeen.

“These new homes will not only be great places to live in but are designed to help meet the greatest demand for our properties including for families, single people, and wheelchair-friendly.

“I’m sure the local community will enjoy watching the progress of the new homes at Auchmill and we look forward to when they are completed and tenants move in.”

The other sites due to be built include Craighill in Kincorth, the former Kincorth Academy site at Kincorth, Tillydrone, and Kaimhill.

Planning applications for the 99 homes at Craighill, 72 new council homes in Tillydrone and the 213-home development in Kincorth have been submitted to the planning authority in recent weeks.

As part of the 2,000 homes project, 99 council homes were built in Smithfield in 2017 and 80 in Manor Walk in 2018. Construction has started on 283 units at Wellheads Road and 369 at the former Summerhill Academy site.

