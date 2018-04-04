Ogilvie starts eight-storey Edinburgh hotel

Ogilvie Construction has broken ground on an £18m hotel project in Edinburgh.

Ogilvie is building a four-star 150-bedroom hotel on Torphichen Street in Edinburgh’s West End for Axcel Hospitality. The project is due for completion in early 2020.

The new hotel will stand eight storeys high, with a façade of mostly natural stone. The structural frame of the building has been developed as a precast concrete and structural steelwork hybrid founded on drilled piles.

Ogilvie Construction managing director Donald MacDonald said: “Our team has an extensive and successful track record in the hotel and leisure sector and will work closely with the client throughout the project to ensure that the hotel meets every need of future guests.”