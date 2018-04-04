JCB X Series - Tested to Extremes JCB X Series - Tested to Extremes
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Wed April 04 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information
Related Information

News » Up To £20m » Ogilvie starts eight-storey Edinburgh hotel » published 4 Apr 2018

Ogilvie starts eight-storey Edinburgh hotel

Ogilvie Construction has broken ground on an £18m hotel project in Edinburgh.

CGI of the hotel on Torphichen Street Above: CGI of the hotel on Torphichen Street

Ogilvie is building a four-star 150-bedroom hotel on Torphichen Street in Edinburgh’s West End for Axcel Hospitality. The project is due for completion in early 2020.

The new hotel will stand eight storeys high, with a façade of mostly natural stone. The structural frame of the building has been developed as a precast concrete and structural steelwork hybrid founded on drilled piles.

Ogilvie Construction managing director Donald MacDonald said: “Our team has an extensive and successful track record in the hotel and leisure sector and will work closely with the client throughout the project to ensure that the hotel meets every need of future guests.”

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 4 Apr 2018 (last updated on 4 Apr 2018).

More News Channels