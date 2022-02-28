Ogilvie starts on £23m Aberdeen housing scheme

It is working for Sanctuary and Aberdeen City Council on the £23m project, which will provide a mix of apartments and houses, comprising one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. Completion is due in 2024.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, Aberdeen City Council housing spokesperson, said: “It is fantastic to see that construction has started for a new affordable housing development at the former site of Aberdeen fire station. We are committed to providing more high-quality affordable housing to local residents and are pleased to be supporting this development.”

Ogilvie Construction managing director Donald MacDonald added: “We are proud to have been chosen to build this significant affordable housing development in Aberdeen. Our team will engage with the local community throughout the construction programme to keep them advised of progress and minimise disruption in the area.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk