PortmanPortman
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. GooglePlus

Construction News

Thu July 19 2018

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Up To £20m
  3. Ogilvie starts waterside apartments

Ogilvie starts waterside apartments

1 Jun Ogilvie Construction has broken ground on a £9.3m residential development in the Edinburgh suburb of Currie for Dunaven Homes.

CGI of the River Mill development
CGI of the River Mill development

The development on the banks of the Waterway of Leith is called River Mill and will comprise 53 apartments across six blocks. It will be built in two phases.

Ogilvie Construction managing director Donald MacDonald, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to build such a high quality development in a unique waterway setting.  We are working closely with the team at Dunhaven Homes to ensure that the project is delivered on time and to the highest specification, while ensuring the minimum disruption in the immediate area and engaging with the community throughout.”

 

 

MPU

More News Channels