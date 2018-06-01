Ogilvie starts waterside apartments

CGI of the River Mill development

The development on the banks of the Waterway of Leith is called River Mill and will comprise 53 apartments across six blocks. It will be built in two phases.

Ogilvie Construction managing director Donald MacDonald, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to build such a high quality development in a unique waterway setting. We are working closely with the team at Dunhaven Homes to ensure that the project is delivered on time and to the highest specification, while ensuring the minimum disruption in the immediate area and engaging with the community throughout.”