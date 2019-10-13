Ogilvie starts work on £30m Aberdeen scheme

The project involves building 283 new flats in Wellheads Road in Dyce. The development will comprise of a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments across four buildings, each constructed to a height of five storeys.

The buildings are positioned to create linear green open spaces with outdoor seating and two children’s play areas.

Ogilvie Construction managing director Donald MacDonald said: “We are proud to be working with Aberdeen City Council to deliver new housing that will provide a quality environment for future residents and the local community. The new homes will be constructed to the highest quality using modern, sustainable materials.”

Councillor Jenny Laing, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “The work at Wellheads Road accelerates our ambitious council housing programme, which is already delivering a raft of new homes.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk