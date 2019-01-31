Ogilvie starts work on Glasgow hotel

The hotel, which will be for first for the Yotel brand in Glasgow, is located on Argyle Street opposite the city’s Central Station. The new hotel will feature a rooftop bar complete with bowling alley. It will be Yotel’s second hotel in Scotland after Edinburgh and its fifth in the UK.

Ogilvie Construction managing director Donald MacDonald said: “We are delighted to be working with Yotel to deliver their vision for a unique new hotel in the centre of Glasgow.

Yotel aims to take takes elements of luxury hotels and put them into smaller, ‘smart’ spaces in buildings that feature areas for co-working, social gatherings and exercise in sought after locations. Premium ‘cabins’ include features sich as adjustable ‘smart beds’, rain showers and smart TVs.