  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Thu March 31 2022

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Scotland
  3. Ogilvie targets Aberdeen

Ogilvie targets Aberdeen

1 day Ogilvie Construction has opened a new office in Aberdeen in line with plans to grow its business in the northeast of Scotland.

Operations manager David Mason and commercial manager Ryan Green will be based in the new office in the Westerhill area of the city.

Ogilvie Construction managing director Donald MacDonald said: “We are delighted to be making this investment in the northeast where we continue to deliver a range of significant projects for our public and private sector clients. It is important to have a strong local presence in the region to support our plans for continued growth.”

In recent years the company has completed a range of projects in the region, including two car dealerships, new housing developments, student accommodation and a school. At the start of this month, 283 homes at Wellheads were handed over to Aberdeen City Council. A further 92 homes are in construction at Auchmills and the business has recently broken ground on a £23m housing development for Sanctuary Scotland.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »