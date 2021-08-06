Ogilvy seeks to expand social housing business

Kirsty Kirke

Development manager for social housing Kirsty Kirke has over 25 years of experience in the delivery of mixed-use residential developments across the UK.

Ogilvie is currently delivering social housing projects in Fife, Aberdeen and East Lothian.

“We are delighted to welcome Kirsty to the team, said Ogilvie Construction managing director Donald MacDonald. “She will play a key role in enhancing our portfolio of social housing projects, bringing extensive experience and a unique understanding of clients’ needs.”

Ogilvie Construction is part of Scottish family-owned businesses the Ogilvie Group. The company is over 65 years old and employs more than 600 people across its various operations in the UK.

