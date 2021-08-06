  1. Instagram
Sat August 07 2021

  3. Ogilvy seeks to expand social housing business

20 hours Ogilvie Construction has appointed a manager to lead its expansion in the social housing sector.

Kirsty Kirke
Kirsty Kirke

Development manager for social housing Kirsty Kirke has over 25 years of experience in the delivery of mixed-use residential developments across the UK.

Ogilvie is currently delivering social housing projects in Fife, Aberdeen and East Lothian.

“We are delighted to welcome Kirsty to the team, said Ogilvie Construction managing director Donald MacDonald. “She will play a key role in enhancing our portfolio of social housing projects, bringing extensive experience and a unique understanding of clients’ needs.”

Ogilvie Construction is part of Scottish family-owned businesses the Ogilvie Group. The company is over 65 years old and employs more than 600 people across its various operations in the UK.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

