OHL to build €130m Irish housing scheme

Senda Infraestructuras is part of the Torc Housing Partnership consortium. which also includes Equitix, Kajima and Tuath. OHL will carry out its construction work in a joint venture with Irish construction company JJ Rhatigan.

The consortium will design, finance, build and operate the 465 homes on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis. More than €130m (£111m) will be invested in the project, which is the second package of government investment in social housing. It covers the counties of Cork, Kildare, Clare, Galway, Waterford and Roscommon.

The agreement covers the construction and maintenance of 110 apartments and 355 houses and incorporates the provision of management and maintenance services after construction for a period of 25 years.

The project will employ building information modelling (BIM) and will be built using Nearly Zero Energy Buildings (nZEB) criteria.

