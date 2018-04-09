OHL wins €172m rail project

OHL has won a €172m (£150m) contract to modernise a railway line in the Czech Republic, including building 1.5km of tunnels.

The project, which was awarded by the Czech railway infrastructure administration, Správa železniční dopravní cesty, involves upgrading the Sudoměřice-Votice line.

The contract is one of the last parts of a larger scheme to shorten journeys between Prague and the south of Bohemia.

OHL will build a second track, two new tunnels and a railway station. The track will have a new layout that is two kilometres shorter than the present one and the velocity of the trains will increase to 160km/h. The new Mezno and Deboreč tunnels will be 840m and 660m long, respectably.

The existing stations of Střezimíř, Ješetice and Heřmaničky will be replaced by the Červený Újezd station, which in turn, will be complemented by stops at Mezno, Střezimíř, Červený Újezd, Ješetice and Heřmaničky. Between the Ješetice and Heřmaničky stops, two bridges will be built, the largest of which will be 244m.

The project is part of the 2014-2020 Transport Operative Program and is co-financed by the European Structural & Investment Funds and by the Czech Republic State Transport Infrastructure fund.