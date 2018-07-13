OHL wins Spanish high-speed rail project

The project, which has been awarded by Spanish rail infrastructure operator Adif, covers the section running through the municipalities of Villafranca, Marcilla and Peralta in Navarra. The 5km stretch has five structures, including two viaducts.

OHL has already carried out close to 200 projects for Spain’s high-speed rail network. Recently completed work includes a section in Guipúzcoa, where it built a 2.8km bi-tube tunnel that runs under the municipality of Zumárraga. Current work includes track installation to increase the capacity of the highspeed railway between Madrid’s Atocha and Torrejón de Velasco stations.