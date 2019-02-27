OHL picked for Lanzarote breakwater

Cubipod elements have already been used in Spain and elsewhere

The €8.1m contract for the Port Authority of Las Palmas involves the construction of the southern outer sea wall for the expansion of the cruise wharf. The work will also improve port operations during southern storms.

Cubipod elements are used for the construction of the main mantle of revetment breakwaters. OHL said that they have advantages over traditional blocks in terms of ease of placement, material savings and behaviour.

This new dike will be formed by two sections of different designs. Section I will be about 205 m long and will consist of a revetment breakwater whose trunk will be formed by a layer of 6t Cubipods. Section II will consist of a dam whose 118m length will be formed using four reinforced concrete caissons.

Other places that have used Cubipod elements include the breakwater of the port of Hamstholm in Denmark, Algiers Marina in Algeria and the port of Malaga.