OilQuick sets up in the UK

OilQuick has previously only been represented in the United Kingdom by dealers and distributors. Its only overseas subsidiaries were previously in France and North America.

Now, however, after some years of steady growth and interest in its new OQTR-E tiltrotator, it has recruited Steve Parker from ECY Haulmark to be its UK manager with a brief to expand the network of dealers and service partners beyind its current network of Murray Plant (Paisley and Warrington) and Mutley Plant (Canterbury).

OilQuick chief executive Henrik Sonerud said: "This is a natural step to meet growing demand and to expand further. With our own company we have better control and can compete on equal terms. Great Britain is an enormous market that has great potential for development, both for our base product – fully automatic quick couplers and also for our new OQTR-E tiltrotators.

Steve Parker

"In Scandinavia the market is more mature and nearly every machine has both a quick coupler and a tiltrotator. In Great Britain the market is not yet as far advanced.”

UK manager Steve Parker, who has worked in the industry for more than 30 years, said: "I am very familiar with OilQuick's quality couplers and have only had positive experiences. They are the highest quality and we can't wait to get started.”

