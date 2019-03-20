O’Keefe invests £2m in JCBs

O'Keefe has bought X Series excavators

Equipment dealer Greenshields JCB is supplying O’Keefe with a package of excavators and lifting machinery.

The order includes JCB X Series crawler excavators, a number of which are being supplied with JCB’s XD demolition specification. Further models include tracked excavators from 14 to 37 tonnes, a series of zero tailswing compact excavators, a 525-60 compact Loadall telescopic handler and a JCB Access scissor lift. The JCB LiveLink telematics system is fitted across the fleet.

The first machines have already been delivered and put to work on projects including: bulk earthworks on the Wembley Park Regeneration for developer Quintain; a demolition contract at Creed Court opposite St Paul’s Cathedral; and groundworks on the Thames Barrier project.

O’Keefe managing director Lee Horsley said: “We have selected the JCB models to assist in delivery across our core services including bulk earthworks, demolition, groundworks and soil stabilisation. We get good levels of service while the size, performance and versatility of the JCB equipment make it right for our work. The service from our dealer Greenshields JCB has been excellent. Good quality back-up is very important. The JCB LiveLink system is an added benefit, providing valuable data on machine activity across our fleet.”