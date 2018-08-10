O’Keefe lands Barking and Dagenham school work

O’Keefe has been awarded a £4.5m contract for a new school at Lymington Fields in Dagenham. The second contract, worth more than £4.2m is part of a phased expansion at Greatfields School in Barking.

The scope of works for both projects includes groundworks, reinforced concrete frames and external works.

O’Keefe has just started on site at Greatfields and starts work at Lymington in mid-August.

James Bourke, London regional director for O’Keefe said: “We are very excited to be working for a new client and looking forward to forging a strong working relationship with the Mid Group teams.”

Both projects are due to complete in 2019.