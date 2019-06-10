Old BHS warehouse makes way for HS2 station

The old warehouse mid demolition

The warehouse was once the hub of British Homes Stores’ London distribution network, with the building providing office space above the warehouse, loading bays and basement.

Since the closure of the BHS warehouse, the 5,000 sq ft building had been temporarily occupied by the Bartlett School of Architecture and used by HS2’s contractors as office space.

The building, made up of two separate three and five storey concrete-framed structures, has taken eight months to demolish, with work carried out by specialist subcontractor John F Hunt on behalf of main contractor Costain Skanska Joint Venture (CSjv).

A top-down demolition technique was used, with machines lifted onto the top of the buildings and protective screening installed around the outside to control noise and dust. During the work, more than 35,000 tonnes of concrete was crushed and reused on site. With the demolition complete, the team are now working to finish the clearance of the site, ready for handover to the station construction teams.

Demolition works, spring 2019

Towards the end of demolition

John F Hunt managing director Glen Clark said: “From the start, we recognised that the reinforced concrete frame construction coupled with the unusual seven-metre floor to ceiling heights positioned directly adjacent to the busy Hampstead Road thoroughfare, meant that the project offered the type of engineering challenges that we enjoy taking on.

“I’m pleased to say that through an excellent and collaborative working arrangement with both the CSjv and our client teams, we collectively produced meticulously planned, innovative engineered solutions to the myriad of challenges presented and I’m proud to say that the scheme has been delivered on time, on budget and most importantly with everyone going home safely every night.”

HS2 programme director Matthew Botelle said: “HS2 will transform Euston, delivering much-needed extra capacity, improving journeys and unlocking the opportunity for thousands of new jobs and homes.

“This week’s milestone is the latest evidence of the progress we are making across London. With our fascinating archaeological programme in full swing and more than two thirds of demolitions now complete, I’d like to thank all those involved in the project for their hard work and dedication.”

This week’s milestone follows on from the demolition of the former Ibis hotel on Cardington Street, which was completed last month and the clearance of the nearby disused National Temperance Hospital buildings.

Across the capital, more than two thirds of demolitions have now been completed, with utility work and the creation of new wildlife habitats as part of HS2’s ‘green corridor’ project, also well under way.

Aerial drone shot of the Euston works in June 2019