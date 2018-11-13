Olympic opportunity for cladders

The new Victoria & Albert Museum building will have precast concrete panels and steel-framed windows

The LLDC is inviting specialist envelope contractors (facades and roofing) to an industry day on 11th December 2018 to present the new Stratford Waterfront cultural and education development.

The development comprises four buildings:

Sadler's Wells Theatre – brick cladding

BBC Concert Studios – precast concrete panels and steel windows

London College of Fashion / University of the Arts London (UAL) – unitised system

The Victoria & Albert Museum (V&A) – precast concrete panels and steel windows.

The LLDC will be delivering the project using a construction management approach.

There are four envelope contracts up for grabs, with a total value of £37m.

The UAL envelope is estimated at £17m; the V&A/BBC envelope is worth £13m; Sadler’s Wells envelope/roof is valued at £6m; and the V&A/BBC roof should come in at £1m.

Selection questionnaires go out from January 2019.

Organisations wishing to attend the LDDC briefing need to register before 7th December at: award.bravosolution.co.uk/londonlegacy