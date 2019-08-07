One Manchester hands five-year deal to Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins is sole supplier of building materials to more than a million social housing properties

Travis Perkins Managed Services is now responsible for supplying materials to One Manchester’s repair and maintenance supply chain for the association’s 12,000 homes around the city for five years. The contract is expected to improve access to materials at a reduced price.

Gemma McRae, regional director at Travis Perkins Managed Services, said: “We are delighted to have secured this contract, and add this to our one million-strong portfolio of tenanted social housing properties in the UK where we are the sole provider of materials and supply chain solutions, and where we are helping to deliver efficiency through quality at an affordable price.”

To service the contract, Travis Perkins has opened a warehouse at One Manchester’s Quattro House in East Manchester.

“This will stock all the heavy and light side materials required, and provide everything One Manchester needs to maintain its properties,” Gemma McRae said. “The new store comes complete with office space, communal welfare facilities and a dedicated delivery vehicle, and the team is already settling in.”

Some members of the One Manchester repair and maintenance team have moved to Travis Perkins under Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) Regulations 2006 (TUPE).

One Manchester head of maintenance Dennis Wellington said: “As part of our ambitions to deliver a first-class repairs and maintenance service to our customers we wanted to modernise our procurement and material supply operations. We are delighted to partner with an organisation so experienced in delivering supply chain solutions that provide value for money.

“Streamlining our procurement processes and the way we use building materials will greatly improve our supply chain management across our operating area. As well as improving our repairs and maintenance service for customers, the cost savings and other efficiencies created as a result of this partnership will allow One Manchester to invest in further service improvements.”

