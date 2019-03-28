Ontario allocates $1.3bn for highway upgrades

The announcement confirmed that the government is planning to proceed with 123 rehabilitation projects across the province.

Minister of transportation Jeff Yurek said: “Our government is delivering on our commitment to be open for business and open for jobs. We are determined to improve our transportation infrastructure and create good jobs for our construction industry.”

Ontario Road Builders' Association (ORBA) president Steve Smith said: “With the announcement today, contractors are able to plan their operations, hire staff, mobilize equipment and invest in supply chains and local economies across Ontario.”

ORBA chief operating officer Bryan Hocking added: "ORBA members build virtually all of the provincial and municipal roads, bridges and transportation infrastructure across the province and the road building sector directly employs in excess of 30,000 workers at peak season. The announcement today helps us continue our work with the government on connecting and enhancing the productivity of communities, alleviating congestion, and enhancing the safety of everyone who uses Ontario's transportation infrastructure.”