Fri March 22 2019

Ontario reduces scope of light rail project

10 hours The government of Ontario on Canada has approved changes to the route and scope of the Hurontario Light Rail Transit (LRTP) project to reduce the cost.

The changes, which were recommended by Metrolinx, will  offer riders a more convenient route and alleviate potential budget pressures on the project, said a statement by the government.

The changes include:

  • removing the Mississauga city centre loop and creating a direct in-out access route from Hurontario to the Rathburn stop, located next to the MiWay Transit Terminal;
  • deferring the pedestrian bridge at the Cooksville stop to be included in a future development between the stop and the GO station;
  • changes to street-scaping along the corridor.

The changes have been designed to reduce project costs while still achieving the project goal of providing a fast and reliable service.

Under the revised scope, the Hurontario LRT will provide 18km of reliable rapid transit with 19 stops in a dedicated right-of-way. It will link the GO stations at Port Credit and Cooksville, the Mississauga Transitway, Square One GO Bus Terminal, Brampton Gateway Terminal and key Züm and MiWay routes.”

