Ontario reduces scope of light rail project

The changes, which were recommended by Metrolinx, will offer riders a more convenient route and alleviate potential budget pressures on the project, said a statement by the government.

The changes include:

removing the Mississauga city centre loop and creating a direct in-out access route from Hurontario to the Rathburn stop, located next to the MiWay Transit Terminal;

deferring the pedestrian bridge at the Cooksville stop to be included in a future development between the stop and the GO station;

changes to street-scaping along the corridor.

The changes have been designed to reduce project costs while still achieving the project goal of providing a fast and reliable service.

Under the revised scope, the Hurontario LRT will provide 18km of reliable rapid transit with 19 stops in a dedicated right-of-way. It will link the GO stations at Port Credit and Cooksville, the Mississauga Transitway, Square One GO Bus Terminal, Brampton Gateway Terminal and key Züm and MiWay routes.”