Operational contract awarded for Riyadh Metro

The metro includes the Zaha Hadid designed Financial District Metro Station

The contract awarded by the ArRiyadh Development Authority (ADA) to the Flow consortium has a total value of SAR10.9bn and covers the metro’s lines 3, 4, 5 and 6.

Ansaldo STS is already part of the consortium building the longest line of Riyadh Metro's network.

"We are very proud that our client ADA, for whom we are currently delivering as leader of a technological JV a fully integrated metro system for line 3, is renewing its trust in Ansaldo STS' capabilities and expertise with this additional iconic contract for the operation and maintenance services for four lines,” said Andy Barr, chief executive officer and general manager. “I am very happy as this contract award is in perfect alignment with the Business Strategy overview to focus on the Operations and Maintenance business. It has a huge relevance for our company because it consolidates our O&M capability and our status of "full service provider" in the rail industry. This award also shows Ansaldo STS's long-term partnership approach with its customers and its commitment in supporting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's development.”

Flow will provide a comprehensive range of O&M services for lines 3, 4, 5 and 6, which have a total length of 113km and 50 stations including two main stations and five interchange station as well as three depots, 3 OCCs. The services also include metro operation, security, passenger assistance, facility management, maintenance of buildings and the complete transit system, including trains, signalling, telecommunication, power supply and passenger information.