Opti-cal founder back in business

G2 Survey Ltd has been set up in Reading as an authorised distributor for Leica Geosystems.

Jim Warner set up Opti-cal Survey Equipment Ltd in 2007 and sold it to A-Plant (now Sunbelt) in 2016. G2 Survey represents his return to the market.

“In addition to the sale and hire of leading surveying instruments, we also offer a national support, repair, and calibration service, along with technical support and training,” he said of his new business, G2 Survey.

Promotional material on G2 Survey's website invokes the spirit of the Blues Brothers – "We're putting the band back together!"

