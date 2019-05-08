Orders up for Morgan Sindall

All divisions have made positive operational and strategic progress, the board said, and the committed order book as at 31st March 2019 was by 8% from the 2018 year-end position to £3.8bn.

The cash position remains strong, with average daily net cash since the start of the year to 30th April at £138m, an increase of £12m over the same period last year. The average daily net cash for the full year is set to be more than £85m.

Chief executive John Morgan said: “We have had a strong start to the year and the positive momentum coming into 2019 has continued. Our order book is showing good growth and our balance sheet and cash position are in very good shape. We are therefore excited by the opportunities ahead in each of our markets.”