O’Reilly opens precast wall factory

O’Reilly Concrete’s new architectural wall facility, now in operation and with orders confirmed, is a natural progression for the business to develop based on increasing demand from customers, said group chief executive Emmet Cosgrove. The factory has created 15 jobs in the Cavan area.

The company will make bespoke architectural walls panels, designed by the company’s in-house team. Available options include brick-faced precast panels, panels with coloured rendered finishes and other bespoke finishes.

Using the panels allows the construction phase on site to be reduced by up to 50% even with a small crew compared to traditional build methods, said the company. The walls can be completed with windows and doors installed if requested, saving time and money.

Emmet Cosgrove

Cosgrove said that advantages of adopting ‘modern method of construction’ using O’Reilly Concrete Architectural Wall products include energy efficiency and fire resistance, substantial programme savings, reduced on-site labour requirements, increased quality control through production in a factory environment and bringing buildings to a weather-tight status much quicker. In addition, very little on-site waste generated, there is a reduction in the deliveries to site and no scaffolding is required

Wall panels can be manufactured as single skin panels connected to the structural frame or as a sandwich consisting of an outer layer of precast concrete with the desired finish, insulation and an inner concrete structural layer.

