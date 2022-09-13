O’Rourke finance director joins Osborne

Peter Duff replaces Stuart Hammond, who is stepping down a Osborne’s group finance director after 17 years with the business.

Peter Duff joins Osborne from his previous role as European finance director at Laing

O’Rourke. He was with Laing O’Rourke for seven years. Before that he was a regional CFO for Balfour Beatty Construction. He also spent nine years with Network Rail.

Osborne Group chief executive David Smith said: “I am delighted that we

have appointed Peter as we push ahead with our exciting strategy to take

advantage of our lower carbon design, offsite manufacturing capability, housing

retrofit expertise and our Build to Rent developments partnership.

“Stuart [Hammond] will be collaborating with Peter until the end of October to provide Peter with a smooth transition and handover, I would like to thank Stuart for his long service and commitment to Osborne and wish him well in his new venture. I am also delighted

that we have also been able to fulfil the role of company secretary with the internal

promotion of John Fernandez providing further business continuity.”

