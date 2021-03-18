Osborne eyes growth in Scotland

The new members of staff will help deliver the Met Tower

Scott Easton has joined the Property and investment company as development manager following six years at Core Five where he delivered cost management and procurement services across a range of projects.

Gary McIlwraith has been appointed as deputy project director following a four-year stint at Unite Students where he held the position of development manager, taking student accommodation projects from conception to completion.

They will work together to ensure the smooth delivery of the Met Tower project in Glasgow which secured planning consent at the beginning of this year.

Osborne & Co’s strategy is to increase its presence in Scotland. The company has already positioned itself in Glasgow and is looking for further opportunities both within in the city and in other regions that are aligned with its investment criteria.

Development director Will Hean said: “Scott and Gary bring a great deal of expertise and knowledge and will provide much needed resource to our team, particularly as we embark on the transformation of the Met Tower.

At the start of the year, Osborne & Co received planning permission from Glasgow City Council to transform the tower to provide 120,000 sq ft of office accommodation as part of a mixed-use development with hotel and retail offerings. The refurbishment will represent a £100m investment from the firm and is expected to attract a significant number of tenants in the tech sector, given its proximity to the Glasgow City Innovation District and neighbouring University of Strathclyde.

“As an agile and collaborative investor, we are primed to explore more opportunities in the Scottish market, particularly in innovative and forward-looking cities that welcome growth. We are looking forward to building our portfolio of projects through the delivery of high-quality developments that prioritise people.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk